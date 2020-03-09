Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente
POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)
|LUNEDI 09/03/20
|SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
|MARTEDI 10/03/20
|NARCISO Via Della Repubblica, 2
|MERCOLEDI 11/03/20
|DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76
|GIOVEDI 12/03/20
|VENTURA P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 109
|VENERDI 13/03/20
|SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
|SABATO 14/03/20
|CASTELLANO P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 7
|DOMENICA 15/03/20
