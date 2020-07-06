Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente
POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)
|LUNEDI 06/07/20
|PELLEGRINI Via G. Bovio, 48
|MARTEDI 07/07/20
|SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
|MERCOLEDI 08/07/20
|SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
|GIOVEDI 09/07/20
|DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76
|VENERDI 10/07/20
|SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
|SABATO 11/07/20
|SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
|DOMENICA 12/07/20
|CASTELLANO P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 7
