Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente

POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)

LUNEDI 06/07/20 PELLEGRINI Via G. Bovio, 48  
MARTEDI 07/07/20 SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2  
MERCOLEDI 08/07/20 SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143  
GIOVEDI 09/07/20 DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76  
VENERDI 10/07/20 SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2  
SABATO 11/07/20       SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143 SILVESTRIS AL SEMINARIO CASTELLANO MALCANGIO PELLEGRINI SALSELLO SAN FRANCESCO
DOMENICA 12/07/20 CASTELLANO P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 7 CASTELLANO P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 7
         