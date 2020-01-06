Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente

POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)

LUNEDI   06/01/20 SILVESTRIS   Via Imbriani, 143 SILVESTRIS   Via Imbriani, 143
MARTEDI   07/01/20 PANSINI   Via Don Tonino Bello, 1  
MERCOLEDI   08/01/20 PELLEGRINI   Via G. Bovio, 48  
GIOVEDI   09/01/20 SALSELLO   Via L. Di Molfetta, 2  
VENERDI   10/01/20 NARCISO   Via Della Repubblica, 2  
SABATO   11/01/20     DI GENNARO   Via Lamaveta, 76     DI GENNARO   CASTELLANO   MALCANGIO   PELLEGRINI   SAN FRANCESCO   SILVESTRIS
DOMENICA   12/01/20 VENTURA   P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 109 VENTURA   P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 109