Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente
POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)
|LUNEDI 06/01/20
|SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
|SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
|MARTEDI 07/01/20
|PANSINI Via Don Tonino Bello, 1
|MERCOLEDI 08/01/20
|PELLEGRINI Via G. Bovio, 48
|GIOVEDI 09/01/20
|SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
|VENERDI 10/01/20
|NARCISO Via Della Repubblica, 2
|SABATO 11/01/20
|DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76
|DI GENNARO CASTELLANO MALCANGIO PELLEGRINI SAN FRANCESCO SILVESTRIS
|DOMENICA 12/01/20
|VENTURA P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 109
|VENTURA P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 109
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.