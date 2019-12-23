Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente

POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)

LUNEDI   23/12/19 PANSINI   Via Don Tonino Bello, 1  
MARTEDI   24/12/19 PELLEGRINI   Via G. Bovio, 48 PELLEGRINI   Via G. Bovio, 48
MERCOLEDI   25/12/19 SALSELLO   Via L. Di Molfetta, 2 SALSELLO   Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
GIOVEDI   26/12/19 NARCISO   Via Della Repubblica, 2 NARCISO   Via Della Repubblica, 2
VENERDI   27/12/19 DI GENNARO   Via Lamaveta, 76  
SABATO   28/12/19     SALSELLO   Via L. Di Molfetta, 2     SALSELLO   AL SEMINARIO   CASTELLANO   MALCANGIO   PELLEGRINI   SAN FRANCESCO   SILVESTRIS    
DOMENICA   29/12/19 SILVESTRIS   Via Imbriani, 143 SILVESTRIS   Via Imbriani, 143