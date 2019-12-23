Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente
POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)
|LUNEDI 23/12/19
|PANSINI Via Don Tonino Bello, 1
|MARTEDI 24/12/19
|PELLEGRINI Via G. Bovio, 48
|MERCOLEDI 25/12/19
|SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
|GIOVEDI 26/12/19
|NARCISO Via Della Repubblica, 2
|VENERDI 27/12/19
|DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76
|SABATO 28/12/19
|SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
|SALSELLO AL SEMINARIO CASTELLANO MALCANGIO PELLEGRINI SAN FRANCESCO SILVESTRIS
|DOMENICA 29/12/19
|SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
