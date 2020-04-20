Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente
POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)
|LUNEDI 20/04/20
|STOLFA P.zza Castello, 1
|MARTEDI 21/04/20
|PANSINI Via Don Tonino Bello, 1
|MERCOLEDI 22/04/20
|PELLEGRINI Via G. Bovio, 48
|GIOVEDI 23/04/20
|SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
|VENERDI 24/04/20
|NARCISO Via Della Repubblica, 2
|SABATO 25/04/20
|DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76
|DOMENICA 26/04/20
|VENTURA P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 109
