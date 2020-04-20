Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente

POMERIDIANO – NOTTURNO FESTIVO (dalle 20:30 alle 8:30 del giorno successivo)

LUNEDI   20/04/20 STOLFA   P.zza Castello, 1  
MARTEDI   21/04/20 PANSINI   Via Don Tonino Bello, 1  
MERCOLEDI   22/04/20 PELLEGRINI   Via G. Bovio, 48  
GIOVEDI   23/04/20 SALSELLO   Via L. Di Molfetta, 2  
VENERDI   24/04/20 NARCISO   Via Della Repubblica, 2
SABATO   25/04/20 DI GENNARO   Via Lamaveta, 76
DOMENICA   26/04/20 VENTURA   P.zza Vitt. Emanuele, 109