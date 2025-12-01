Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente.

LUNEDI 01/12/25COLASUONNO Via Isonzo, 35
MARTEDI 02/12/25SIMONE Via G. Vittorio, 2
MERCOLEDI 03/12/25STOLFA P.zza Castello, 1
GIOVEDI 04/12/25PANSINI Via Don Tonino Bello, 1
VENERDI 05/12/25PELLEGRINI Via G. Bovio, 48
SABATO 06/12/25SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
DOMENICA 07/12/25SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
LUNEDI 08/12/25DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76