Un supporto ed al tempo stesso una pagina informativa, quella messa a disposizione dalla redazione di Bisceglie24 con le farmacie di turno aggiornate costantemente.
|LUNEDI 01/12/25
|COLASUONNO Via Isonzo, 35
|MARTEDI 02/12/25
|SIMONE Via G. Vittorio, 2
|MERCOLEDI 03/12/25
|STOLFA P.zza Castello, 1
|GIOVEDI 04/12/25
|PANSINI Via Don Tonino Bello, 1
|VENERDI 05/12/25
|PELLEGRINI Via G. Bovio, 48
|SABATO 06/12/25
|SALSELLO Via L. Di Molfetta, 2
|SALSELLO, MALCANGIO, SILVESTRIS, CASTELLANO, PELLEGRINI, SAN FRANCESCO
|DOMENICA 07/12/25
|SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
|SILVESTRIS Via Imbriani, 143
|LUNEDI 08/12/25
|DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76
|DI GENNARO Via Lamaveta, 76